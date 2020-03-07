Police make multiple arrests in illegal casino bust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers made several arrests at a suspected illegal casino in Central Bakersfield.

Police said officers served a search warrant Thursday night at an illegal casino at 3415 K St. where they found a large gaming table, 14 modems and more than $1,000 in cash.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Three people were arrested and booked into the Kern County jail on various felony warrants and resisting arrest.

Four others were arrested for misdemeanor warrants, but were cited and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.