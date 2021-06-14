Police make arrest in Mill Creek Park stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 63-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man during an altercation Sunday at Mill Creek Park.

Charles Moffett was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making terroristic threats, police said. He’s due in court Tuesday.

Police were called to the park shortly before 8:30 a.m. and met a man who said he’d been stabbed and his attacker had fled. Officers found Moffett in the 400 block of V Street and took him into custody. He was in possession of a pocket knife that was seized as evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.