Police make arrest in deadly Raymond A. Spruance Court shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police announced the arrest a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of another man in May.
Police said officers arrested 36-year-old Francisco Flores.
Flores and two others are suspected in the killing of 30-year-old Victor Dominguez on May 31 on Raymond A. Spruance Court, a few blocks off Panama Lane.
Flores was arrested Thursday on Huskey Drive in Oildale, Bakersfield police said in a release.
Police continue to search for two more people suspected in the shooting.
The man and woman are identified earlier this week as 27-year-old Abraham Lopez and 30-year-old Missy Medina.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.