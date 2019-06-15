Police make arrest in deadly Raymond A. Spruance Court shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police announced the arrest a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of another man in May.

Police said officers arrested 36-year-old Francisco Flores.

Flores and two others are suspected in the killing of 30-year-old Victor Dominguez on May 31 on Raymond A. Spruance Court, a few blocks off Panama Lane.

Flores was arrested Thursday on Huskey Drive in Oildale, Bakersfield police said in a release.

Police continue to search for two more people suspected in the shooting.

Abraham Lopez, 27 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Missy Medina, 30 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The man and woman are identified earlier this week as 27-year-old Abraham Lopez and 30-year-old Missy Medina.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.