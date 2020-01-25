Police make arrest in alleged sexual assault in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say they have arrested a 35-year-old man Friday on suspicion of sexual assault.

Police said officers were called to an alley in the 2600 block of Alder Street for a report of a woman who was sexually assaulted at around 3:18 p.m.

Officers found the woman who said she was assaulted and provided officers with a description of a suspect.

Officials said officers located a man, later identified as Angel Hermosillo-Rivera, who matched the description and was eventually arrested after investigation.

Hermosillo-Rivera was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on various sexual assault charges.

Hermosillo-Rivera is due in court on Jan. 28, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.