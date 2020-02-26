Police make 38 arrests during overnight park, vacant building sweeps

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police made about three dozen arrests during overnight sweeps focusing on overnight campers at city parks and trespassers in vacant buildings.

Police said their operation took place on Feb. 25 between 3 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. focusing on Patriots Park, Saunders Park, Jastro Park and Lowell Park.

Officials said 23 people were arrested for various charges including drug possession, possession of stolen property, providing false information to police, trespassing and violating park curfew.

Fifteen others were arrested on other outstanding warrants, according to officials.

Police said arrests were also made at buildings at 3207 Union Ave., 3535 San Dimas St., 208 Goodman St. and 1120 Gage St. that were deemed unsafe and uninhabitable.