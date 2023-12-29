BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase items in southwest Bakersfield.

Officials said the woman allegedly made a purchase with the stolen credit card at the Walmart on Gosford Road. on Dec. 3.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and has a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black sweatpants with the word “Cookies.”

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Det. S. Glenn at 661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.