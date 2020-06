BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man who burglarized a business in south Bakersfield.

The man burglarized Crystal Water at 2401 White Lane around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He’s described as white, 25 to 35 years old and was wearing a camouflage shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Montgomery at the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-3592.