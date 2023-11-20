BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking to identify a suspect who was allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary on Sept. 15, according to the department.

Officers said the victim’s vehicle was parked in the 3800 block of Jewett Avenue, just west of O Street, when the suspect allegedly broke a passenger side window and stole money, credit cards and other items from the vehicle at approximately 10:20 a.m.

BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build who stands between 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a ponytail, and thin beard and had a BMX-style bicycle in his possession at the time of the offense.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Detective S. Glenn at 661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.