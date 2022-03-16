BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded a man at a motel Wednesday night on Union Avenue.

Officers were called to the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue near 8th Street just after 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man was shot in front of a room and suffered minor to moderate wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

A suspected gunman was described as a male with a medium complexion wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing, believed to be last seen heading northbound on Union Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.