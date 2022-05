BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99.

At least one person was stabbed and wounded, but police tell 17 News a suspect is in custody.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately known and it is not clear what led up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.