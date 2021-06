BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bakersfield.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. at South Chester Avenue and Wilson Road. Police set up a crime scene at the Tommy’s Liquor at the corner.

Three people were taken a nearby hospital, but it was not immediately clear if they were all struck by gunfire. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.