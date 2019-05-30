Bakersfield PD: BB or pellet gun used in Q Street shooting

Police said a person was wounded after being shot by either a BB or pellet gun on Wednesday night.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a BB gun or a pellet gun was likely used in a shooting that wounded a person on Q Street late Wednesday night.

Officials told 17 News, officers were called to the 3700 block of Q Street for a report of a shooting at around 11:10 p.m.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson said they are looking into the possibility the shooting happened during some sort of purchase or transaction.

Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative, police said.

Police described the victim’s wounds as “minor to moderate.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.