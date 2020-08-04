Police investigate shooting that wounded man in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was hospitalized after he was shot and found wounded on a road in Central Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the area of California Avenue and T Street at around 10:47 p.m. for a report of a victim of a shooting. Officials said someone reported hearing someone yelling for help after being shot.

The man was taken to Kern Medical with a wound described as moderate, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.