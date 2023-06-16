BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers are investigating reports of man firing a rifle into the air in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood Friday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 9000 block of Rockefeller Street after receiving multiple reports of a man firing a rifle from a vehicle just before 8 a.m.

The man sped off and was last seen going westbound on Panama Lane towards Old River Road in a newer model red Mazda four-door sedan, according to police. No one was struck by gunfire at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.