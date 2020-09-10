Police investigating shooting at Motel 6 on Easton Drive

UPDATE (12:54 P.M.) — Bakersfield Police said a search has been completed and a suspect was identified but has not been located. There is no imminent threat. The suspect was not in the motel and the shooting was a targeted event, according to BPD.

UPDATE (12:10 P.M.) — A suspect is inside a motel room and evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, according to Bakersfield Police. Authorities were called out to Motel 6 on Easton Drive for reports of shots fired around 9:40 a.m.

It is unclear what happened before the shooting and there is no evidence of anyone with gunshot wounds at this time. The evidence indicates the shooting happened outside, but whether or not something happened inside a motel room is unclear at this time, according to BPD. The motel is being evacuated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police were searching a Motel 6 in west Bakersfield after receiving multiple reports of a shooting.

Sgt. Robert Pair said no victims had been found at the motel on Easton Drive, but a room of interest had been identified and an investigation was ongoing.