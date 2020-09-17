UPDATE: Deadly shooting near Basham Funeral Care appears to be gang-related

UPDATE (1:46 p.m.) — Authorities say a man was pronounced dead after being found shot in the parking lot of Basham at 11:55 a.m. No additional victims have been located.

Possibly two shooters were involved, said sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson. The incident appears to be gang-related, and it’s believed the victim was there to attend the funeral.

No firearms were recovered, Swanson said. There was no suspect information despite multiple people having witnessed the shooting. Swanson said a number of witnesses left before law enforcement arrived.

Niles Street will remain closed for several hours from Vale Street to near to Sterling Road, Swanson said, as will Isabell Road to Oregon Street.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.

Police are investigating a reported shooting near Basham Funeral Care on Niles Street in east Bakersfield. At least one person is dead, according to a 17 News photographer.

There is a road closure at Niles Street from Oswell Street to Sterling Road due to the police investigation. You are asked to take an alternate route if you need to travel in that area.

