BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting at a marijuana dispensary on Stine Road, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers and emergency crews were called to a dispensary in the 4800 block of Stine Road at around 5:20 p.m. for a shooting. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News, officers responded to an initial report of a robbery and shooting at the location.

In a release Saturday night, the department said officers found a man inside the dispensary with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel provided treatment to the man, but he was pronounced dead.

No information about any possible suspects was immediately available.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the man at a later time. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

The killing at the marijuana dispensary was the second homicide Bakersfield detectives are investigating. A man died earlier in the day following a shooting on Oak Street south of Palm Street.

Anyone with information on the Stine Road shooting is asked to call Det. Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.