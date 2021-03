BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for more information on an incident where a patrol officer was allegedly attacked by a driver in Central Bakersfield.

It happened after 9 PM on March 3. The department says the suspect, 50-year-old Darrell Smith, pulled up alongside a patrol vehicle on Oak Street at California Avenue, and made several attempts to hit the patrol car with his own vehicle, including going in front of it and trying to back into it. BPD says the officer had to take evasive action in her own car to avoid being hit.