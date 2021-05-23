Man wounded in P Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for looking for a suspect that shot and wounded a man Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to P Street just north of 25th Street just after 3 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A 41-year-old man was found near an alley suffering from a moderate gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a suspect fired once, striking the victim once. The shooter left the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.