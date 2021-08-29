Police investigating major injury shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man severely wounded Saturday night in southeast Bakersfield.

Officials said officers were called to the 300 block of East 9th Street. just before 11:45 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. A police spokesperson said the man was taken to a hospital with moderate to major injuries.

Several witnesses told officers they saw a female with a red tank top and pajama bottoms running from the scene following the shooting, Lt. Jason Townsend said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.