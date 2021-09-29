Police investigating deadly shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is on track to outpace last year’s record total of homicides. Today’s deadly shooting left the community searching for answers. Bakersfield Police officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of Soranno Avenue and South Real Road at about 9:30 this morning for a report of a shooting.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim of gunshot wounds,” said Bakersfield Police Sgt. Michael Garrity. “That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Shinell Burton lives across the street with her 10-year-old granddaughter. She says she was watching TV when it happened.

“It’s terrifying. It happened right outside my window,” said Burton. “It could have easily come through the window. I’m raising my granddaughter. It could have been me, it could have been her.”

She says shooting like this make it hard to feel safe in her neighborhood.

“The killing has to stop. I’m trying to leave this area,” said Burton. “I’m in the process of buying a house because I can’t deal with this.”

By our count, this marks the 107th homicide in Kern so far this year. The Bakersfield Police Department has not released any information about a suspect, or the identity of the victim. If you know anything about this shooting, you’re encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111. We’ll have more about the county’s homicides tomorrow evening on 17 News at 5.