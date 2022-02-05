Police investigating assault in southwest Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an assault that left a person with severe wounds late Saturday at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center parking lot.

Officers were called to the area of White and Hughes lanes just before 11 p.m. A police department spokesperson said a victim was found with major injuries following an assault. An investigation is ongoing.

The location is the same location as last August where a shooting wounded two people at a street racing gathering.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.