Police investigating apparent copycat threat against Warren Junior High

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
BPD Bakersfield Police Department logo bpd

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Monday were investigating an apparent copycat threat at Warren Junior High in which the same picture used in a threat against another school in late September was posted.

Parents have been notified of the threat through the ParentSquare app, police said, and the school is open and operating under its regular schedule.

Police said the threat used the same image from a post against Thompson Junior High that included pictures of guns. The Thompson threat was determined to not be credible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News