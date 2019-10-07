Police investigating apparent copycat threat against Warren Junior High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Monday were investigating an apparent copycat threat at Warren Junior High in which the same picture used in a threat against another school in late September was posted.

Parents have been notified of the threat through the ParentSquare app, police said, and the school is open and operating under its regular schedule.

Police said the threat used the same image from a post against Thompson Junior High that included pictures of guns. The Thompson threat was determined to not be credible.