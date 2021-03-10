Police investigating after woman sexually assaulted in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man sexually assaulted a woman near a popular west Bakersfield shopping area, but are providing few details. Experts say sexual violence impacts hundreds, if not thousands of people in Kern each year. It happened on Allen Road near Stockdale Highway at about 8 p.m. Sunday night, near a Starbucks and not far from Bakersfield Christian High School. That’s where police say a stranger forced his way into a woman’s car and sexually assaulted her. Detectives gave a general description, but wouldn’t provide other details.

Experts say these traumatic crimes are more common than you think.

“One in six American woman have endured sexual violence,” said Louis Gill, CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. “We know that the number is vastly unreported. The social stigma surrounding it still keeps people from seeking help. “

Gill says it’s important to respect survivors’ wishes as they recover.

“They didn’t create the situation, they are not in any way culpable,” said Gill. “The individual’s choice was taken away when they were sexually assaulted. They need to be able to choose all the way through their healing, because there’s a whole healthy life on the other side.”

Police described the attacker as a white man with a thin build, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the letter “A,” a black knit cap and a black “gator” style face covering. 17 News thought a description of how the woman was attacked might help others stay safe, but Bakersfield Police declined to provide details.

If you know anything about this case, Bakersfield police ask you call them at 327-7111. If you’re a survivor of sexual violence, you can call the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault at 327-1091.