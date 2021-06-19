2 people wounded in shooting outside market in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Murdock Street at Roy’s Market for a report of a shooting at around 10 p.m. A spokesperson said two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.

A description of any possible suspects was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

