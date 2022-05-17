BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed outside a bank in Downtown Bakersfield.

The robbery happened at the WestAmerica Bank on Chester Avenue and 22nd Street just after 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man who was robbed tells 17 News the suspect came from behind him, pushed him against a car, took his money, and jumped into a getaway car.

Nearby residents are now expressing their concern with the safety of the area.

“Every time I bring my wife to this location to do our deposits for our small business, I have safety concerns with the pedestrians walking by here. I’m afraid that someone might try to rob her or knock her over the head or whatever,” said John Jones, a Bakersfield resident. “I’m always prepared for the worst in Bakersfield though. You just never know whats going to pop off. Sorry. That’s just how it goes.”

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.