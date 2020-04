BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person Wednesday evening in Northeast Bakersfield.

Police were called to the 1000 block of West Columbus Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for the report of the shooting.

One person is being treated for wounds that were described as minor to moderate. No description of any possible suspects was immediately available.

No description of any possible suspects was immediately available.