Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the La Mirage motel Friday night in Central Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Union Avenue motel Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of Union Avenue for a ShotSpotter call at around 10:45 p.m. and found a shooting victim — an adult male — at the La Mirage Motel.

Police have closed off the area for their investigation. No suspect information was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.