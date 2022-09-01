BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counsel outside the Target on Stockdale Highway.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7, 220 pounds, balding with brown eyes and is considered armed and dangerous.

Court records show Roberts has prior convictions for robbery, burglary, vandalism and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Alcala worked within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to his death, according to a CDCR press secretary and family. The 43-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or M. Hernandez at the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-3567.