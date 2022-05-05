BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have identified a driver suspected of fleeing the scene of deadly crash this week on Ming Avenue.

Police have identified the driver of an SUV involved the crash as Eric Miles, 31. Officials said he is wanted for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death, driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI, and probation violation.

Miles is suspected to be a driver who ran from the scene of the crash in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue on May 3 at around 8:45 p.m. According to police Miles was driving an SUV that collided with a Jeep with two people inside.

The driver of the Jeep was severely injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the Jeep was hospitalized.

Anyone with information on Miles’ whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.