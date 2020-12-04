Police identify suspect in bike trail sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on a bike trail in January has been identified.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Jordon McLeod, 23, in connection with the Jan. 29 assault on the trail along Stockdale Highway east of Calloway Drive. McLeod is a transient with no known address.

Police described McLeod as multiracial, 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.