Police identify suspect in attempted Ming Avenue rape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said they have identified a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted rape at a Ming Avenue apartment building earlier this week.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Byron Willis. Willis is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 203 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Willis is accused of an attempted rape on Dec. 3 just before 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Ming Avenue.

Byron Willis / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Composite image / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police say Willis confronted the victim in a vacant apartment and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman was able to fight him away.

The department said Willis is wanted for attempt rape and false imprisonment.

If you’ve seen Willis or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.