BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a Bakersfield man who was allegedly behind the wheel of the truck that hit three men before the start of the Bakersfield Parade in downtown Bakersfield.

Police identified the alleged driver as Alan Booth, 72, who was arrested Thursday night for felony charges of driving under the influence. Booth is not listed in custody as of Friday morning, according to court documents.

On Thursday three men were hurt after Booth reversed from an alley at a high rate of speed and crashed into paradegoers along 21 Street, according to police. BPD Police Chief Greg Terry said Booth was under the influence of alcohol.

The three men hit, ages 21, 32 and 77 are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital and suffered skeletal-type and bone-fracture injuries, Terry said on 17 News at Sunrise on Friday.

In the aftermath of the crash, misinformation was rampant throughout paradegoers near the scene of the crash and on social media platforms. The start of the parade was delayed by about 45 minutes.