Police: DUI checkpoint nabs suspected drunken driver, sex offender

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police at a DUI checkpoint Wednesday arrested one person on suspicion of driving under the influence, two on felony arrest warrants and another for failing to register as a sex offender, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Ming Avenue south of Cal State Bakersfield. Police said a total of 1,272 vehicles were screened.

Seven motorists were cited for driving with a suspended license and 14 vehicles impounded, police said.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.