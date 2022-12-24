BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield.

A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue, west of Old River Road and north of Harris Road. Around 9:30 a.m. there were still BPD cruisers and two crime scene unit vans lining the street.

A crime scene unit technician photographed then bagged what appeared to be a pink knit cap lying in the driveway. A detective said he couldn’t provide details but a press release should be issued soon.

A pickup parked half in the driveway was towed, as was a car across the street.

More details will be provided as they become available.