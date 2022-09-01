BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through East Bakersfield before driving into a canal, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over in the Niles Street and Beale Avenue area around 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

The driver, Yusef Mackey, 39, did not comply and led officers in a vehicle pursuit before driving into a canal in the area of Union Avenue and 30th Street, according to officials.

Police say Mackey then attempted to evade officers by swimming away in the canal and was eventually taken into custody.

Mackey was arrested and charged with auto theft, felony evading, possession of stolen property, resisting/delaying officers, parole violation and an unrelated felony arrest warrant, according to BPD.

Officials said Mackey is on active parole for robbery and this makes his third arrest for auto theft related charges since July. The stolen vehicle sustained major damage and was recovered from the canal.