UPDATE: KCSO identifies body found in Shafter residence with marijuana extraction lab inside

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 39-year-old Daniel S. Baek.

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a deceased man was found yesterday inside a residence that had an industrial-sized marijuana extraction lab in it, police say.

The Shafter Police Department said at around 4:38 p.m., officers were sent to the 9100 block of Woodbrook Drive after getting a report of a deceased person inside. When officers arrived, they found the body as well as evidence of a marijuana extraction lab.

Occupants in the residence were detained as officers conducted a search of the residence, the department said.

Officers found more than 2,400 edible marijuana products as well as more than 1,000 pounds of weed in various stages of production, according to SPD. The lab was disassembled and rendered safe.

The department didn’t say if any of the occupants were arrested. The case is still under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information about the case is released.