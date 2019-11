BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a woman suspected of burglarizing several storage units in north Bakersfield.

The burglaries occurred early Oct. 21 at the SecurCare facility at 4050 Chester Ave., according to police. An image of the woman has been released.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.