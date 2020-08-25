Police asking for information regarding possible kidnapping in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying people seen in a video where a possible kidnapping occurred.

On July 18, a witness reported a possible kidnapping in the area of 14th Avenue and Kensington Street, police said. Video surveillance shows a dark-colored vehicle stop alongside a person wearing a red shirt. Two people get out of the vehicle and force the person inside then drive west on 14th Avenue.

Police said no one matching the description of the person in the video has been reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the people or vehicle in the video is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3377 or the TIP-LINE at 661-721-3369.