BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two men in connection to two shootings, one resulting in the death of Errol Scorza last month.

The two men are believed to be involved in a shooting on Nov. 28, 2021, around 1:18 p.m. on M Street near 8th Street where a man was shot but survived, according to BPD. Forensic testing in that case linked one of the guns to the killing of Errol Scorza on Jan. 26, on M Street just a block away from the November shooting.

Police say similar suspect descriptions were provided in both shooting investigations.

One man is described as Hispanic and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white shoes, according to police. The other suspect is described as Hispanic, wearing a black shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.





Errol Scorza shot and killed Abel Trujillo on Dec. 6, 2014, just before noon on L Street near 8th Street in Central Bakersfield, according to BPD. Scorza was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a plea deal in November 2015 and was recently released before being found dead in Central Bakersfield last month.

If you have information regarding these shootings or the men, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or to remain anonymous call Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.