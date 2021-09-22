Police ask for information on stolen moving truck emptied of family’s ‘irreplaceable’ items

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for information on a moving truck that was stolen from a motel parking lot and emptied out of a family’s heirlooms.

Police said the truck was stolen from the Rodeway Inn and Suites on Sept. 17 at around 6:30 a.m. Officials said the truck had multi-generational family items that were “irreplaceable.”

Bakersfield police said the truck was found abandoned Tuesday in the 600 block of 40th Street. The cargo area was empty, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.