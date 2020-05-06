Police ask for help to identify suspected Stone Meadows Drive prowler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are asking for help to identify a man wanted for prowling and vehicle tampering in a neighborhood on Stone Meadows Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.
Police released images a suspect wanted for the alleged prowling and tampering that happened on Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of Stone Meadows Drive.
The man was described as being either white or Hispanic and in his late-20s to early-30s. He has a shaved head and was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, plaid shorts, black shoes and a red backpack.
Police said they are also looking for a vehicle possibly involved at the time. Officers are looking for a silver two-door midsize pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.