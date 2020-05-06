Police ask for help to identify suspected Stone Meadows Drive prowler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are asking for help to identify a man wanted for prowling and vehicle tampering in a neighborhood on Stone Meadows Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.

Police released images a suspect wanted for the alleged prowling and tampering that happened on Feb. 24 in the 3000 block of Stone Meadows Drive.



Photos: Bakersfield Police Department

The man was described as being either white or Hispanic and in his late-20s to early-30s. He has a shaved head and was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, plaid shorts, black shoes and a red backpack.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police said they are also looking for a vehicle possibly involved at the time. Officers are looking for a silver two-door midsize pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.