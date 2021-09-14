Police ask for help to identify burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of a burglary this summer at a bank deposit drop box.

Bakersfield police said the burglary happened at a bank deposit drop box on June 28 at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stockdale Highway.

Police released surveillance camera images Monday and described the man as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and forearms and has black ear plugs. He was wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt with an image of Marilyn Monroe and the words “High Society” written on it, police said. He was also wearing dark blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.