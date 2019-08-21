Police ask for help in search for East Bakersfield Dollar General robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a man suspected of robbery this month at an East Bakersfield Dollar General.

Police said the man pictured in surveillance images is suspected in a robbery at the Dollar General at 1616 Niles St. on Aug. 1 at around 5:45 p.m.

Suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The man is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, had black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a white logo and khaki shorts police said.

Police did not say what was taken.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.