Police ask for help identifying women wanted for attempted theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two women wanted for attempted theft after they tried entering vehicles in southwest Bakersfield.

The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 21 on Wakehurst Court, near Stockdale High School, police said. Shortly afterward, the women were spotted on Windermere Street, less than a mile away.

One woman is described as Hispanic, 18 to 24 years old, 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, thin build, long brown hair pulled back in a ponytail, and was wearing long dangling earrings, white long-sleeved athletic shirt with black pinstripes down the arms, black track pants, black sandals, black socks and a mini Adidas backpack.

The driver is described as white, in her early 20s, thin build, long blond hair, and was wearing a light-colored zip-up sweater and a black T-shirt. The vehicle they traveled in was a mid-2000s dark-colored Honda Accord.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.