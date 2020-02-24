Police ask for help identifying woman who stole briefcase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman grabbed an unattended briefcase inside a FedEx store, concealed it behind a package she was carrying and left the business, police said.

Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman in the Jan. 18 theft at the FedEx store at 4001 Stockdale Highway. A surveillance image of her has been released.

She’s described as white, in her 20s or 30s, blond hair, medium build, wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.