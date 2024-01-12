BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a gunman caught on surveillance video shooting at a man near the intersection of Oak and Bank streets.

The shooting happened the evening of Dec. 23 after the victim was confronted in the 200 block of Oak Street, police said. The victim ran to the Motel 6 on Oak and was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was not revealed.

The shooter was described as male, about 5-foot-6, slim with brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ott at 661-326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.