Police ask for help identifying man wanted in attempted carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking earlier this month.

The incident occurred the evening of Feb. 8 on Stockdale Highway, police said. The man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, short black hair and wore a black hat, gray T-shirt, black shorts, white socks, black shoes, an orange and red backpack and held a black box.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.