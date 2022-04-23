BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man early Saturday morning wanted in connection with a homicide on Sonora Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrested Juan Deleon, 39, for murder and firearm-related charges after locating him in the 800 block of Tulare Street at about 5:20 p.m. Friday. He was arrested without incident and later booked into the Kern County jail.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Keith Schlecht at 661-326-3850, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.