Police arrest suspect accused of driving recklessly and brandishing gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a suspect who crashed his vehicle after a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning.

At around 10:49 AM officers were flagged down at Stockdale Highway and California Avenue for a person driving erratically and holding a firearm. Officers found the vehicle and tried to contact the driver but the car took off. BPD began to follow but called off the pursuit because of the car’s high speed.

Later officers discovered a car crashed at Pine and 19th streets, and the car was found abandoned. Officers took the driver in the custody later on C street.

Sgt. Andrew Tipton said two guns were found, however did not specify if they were with the suspect or inside the vehicle.

Sgt. Tipton said no officers fired their weapons during the incident.